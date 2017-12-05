Spotify dio a conocer el listado de los artistas más escuchados a nivel mundial en su plataforma de streaming.
El primer puesto se lo lleva Ed Sheeran, seguido por Drake y The Weeknd, todos artistas con lanzamientos durante este año.
En el cuarto lugar quedó Kendrick Lamar y en el quinto The Chainsmokers.
Además, la empresa publicó las canciones y discos que más reproducciones suman en los últimos 12 meses:
Canciones:
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
Discos:
÷ – Ed Sheeran
More Life – Drake
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Starboy – The Weeknd
Stoney – Post Malone