Spotify dio a conocer el listado de los artistas más escuchados a nivel mundial en su plataforma de streaming.

El primer puesto se lo lleva Ed Sheeran, seguido por Drake y The Weeknd, todos artistas con lanzamientos durante este año.

En el cuarto lugar quedó Kendrick Lamar y en el quinto The Chainsmokers.

Además, la empresa publicó las canciones y discos que más reproducciones suman en los últimos 12 meses:

Canciones:

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito (Remix)” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“I’m the One” – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne

Discos:

÷ – Ed Sheeran

More Life – Drake

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Starboy – The Weeknd

Stoney – Post Malone