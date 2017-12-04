“Sabían en lo que se estaban metiendo”: Esa fue una de las tantas frases que Pamela Anderson dio en una entrevista con Today Show respecto de los casos de violencia sexual destapados en Hollywood.
Ahora, a través de un comunicado publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, la ex Guardianes de la Bahía defendió sus dichos asegurando que “alguien tenía que decirlo”.
“Tenemos el poder de estar a salvo y ser libres usando el sentido común. Mi mensaje es consistente en todo, soy una profunda pensadora“, añadió.
Luego siguió: “Tengo una perspectiva única y las consecuencias son parte de mi vida. Esto es genial. También soy una defensora de los hombres, solo que no estoy de acuerdo con todo“.
“Las repercusiones están bien. Me gusta esto. Mi posición no es ‘problemática’ ya que no cae en la misma línea con lo que comúnmente se escucha. Estoy intentando hablarle a las mujeres como una sobreviviente del abuso infantil. Es importante ser proactivo como un adulto que sabe más en defenderse a sí mismo“.
Posteriormente dio una serie de consejos (?): “No se suban en autos con desconocidos. No vayan a habitaciones de hoteles solas para una audición”.
“Las mujeres son poderosas e inteligentes y podemos utilizar todos nuestros encantos de una forma más positiva. Creo que es muy inteligente ser proactivo y defiendo lo que digo. Mi madre me enseñó: ‘Protégete a ti misma’. No soy una chica fácil y no he tenido tantas parejas como la gente puede creer”.
Incluso finalizó señalando que nunca ha utilizado el “sexo como un arma” ya que eso “no es tan fácil”.
Revísalo completo acá:
Re- My interview on #todayshow #megynkelly Somebody had to say this. Please don’t worry. Refer people to my blog and long standing commitment to defending the vulnerable. We have the power to be safe and free by using common sense. My message is consistent throughout- I'm a deep thinker / I have a unique perspective. and consequence is part of my life. This is great. I am also an advocate for men. I just don't agree with it all. Backlash is good. – I like this. My position is not 'problematic' because I doesn't fall in line with the common herd or trend. I'm trying to tell women as a survivor of childhood abuse myself – It is important to be proactive as an adult who knows better – in defending themselves. Don't get in cars with strangers #rideresponsibly- Don't go to Hotel rooms alone for an audition. Women are powerful and smart and we can use all our charms in more positive ways. I think it’s very smart to be proactive. And I stand by what I say. My mother taught me – protect yourself. Especially with my ‘image’’ – she and I were worried it could give people wrong Impression. I am not an easy girl and have not had as many partners people might think. I believe in love and commitment and common sense. This is why I'm usually married. It is how I feel safe and protected in a sexual relationship. .A monogamous lover is the best and most brave lover there is. I only want intimate sexual experiences – where I can be free to give my wildest fantasies to someone who loves me. and never have used sex as a weapon. It's just too easy. #bestrong #staysafe #noblame @todayshow #solutions #nodrama