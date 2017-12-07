A pocos días que se destapara un caso de violación de la cantante Melanie Martinez hacia su ex-mejor amiga Timothy Heller, otra cercana a la norteamericana sacó la voz para denunciar otro hecho.

Madeleine Carina respondió a una pregunta a través de Twitter en donde se le consultaba por su cercanía con Martinez, en donde aprovechó de revelar un caso de acoso sexual hacia ella.

“Sí, solíamos (ser amigas). Y he sido amiga de Timothy por algunos años. Timothy me contó sobre eso hace poco. Creo que la gente necesita leer en el contexto de que esto ocurriera con un hombre”, señaló por las críticas ante el hecho de que la violación haya sido cometida por una mujer.

Luego añadió que eso no influía y que “es abuso. Que ella sea una chica no quiere decir que no puede violentar a otra chica”.

“Además… algo similar (no violación) me pasó con Mel. Ella me rogó una y otra vez que durmiera con ella y finalmente accedí. Ella me ganó por cansancio. Dije que sí, pero no fue igual con Timothy. La apoyo hasta el final”, sentenció.

