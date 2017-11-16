Taylor Swift sigue disfrutando del éxito que tiene su último disco, Reputation, tomando una extraña decisión: Ir a un centro comercial para comprarlo ella misma.

No es broma: La cantante llegó a una tienda en Nashville, Tennessee, junto a algunos cortistas y bailarines para conseguir una copia de su último álbum.

Esto no fue anunciado de ninguna forma, pero sí fue comentado como una “tradición” por parte de la artista en sus historias de Instagram:

Allí sorprendió a muchos de los presentes, quienes se sacaron fotos y las compartieron en redes sociales:

Just met Taylor Swift at @Target and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/SXZpIladJs

The realllll question is, was @taylorswift13 really able to walk into Target and only buy a few things? How did she do it? I mean… it’s impossible 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMP2qgjGYR

— Cindy (@talldrinkhappy) November 15, 2017