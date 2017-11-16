SamuelFuentes

Taylor Swift sigue disfrutando del éxito que tiene su último disco, Reputation, tomando una extraña decisión: Ir a un centro comercial para comprarlo ella misma.

No es broma: La cantante llegó a una tienda en Nashville, Tennessee, junto a algunos cortistas y bailarines para conseguir una copia de su último álbum.

Esto no fue anunciado de ninguna forma, pero sí fue comentado como una “tradición” por parte de la artista en sus historias de Instagram:

Allí sorprendió a muchos de los presentes, quienes se sacaron fotos y las compartieron en redes sociales: