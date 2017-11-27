pin it

A pocos días de terminar noviembre, Rolling Stone presentó su tradicional lista de los 50 mejores discos del año.

Aquí se pueden encontrar grandes regresos, sorpresivos álbumes debut, otros que consolidan carreras y algunos que ya se mencionan como neoclásicos.

Eso sí, desde aquella publicación señalan que algo quedó al debe: “Parte de lo mejor del rock clásico salió de estrellas pop como Kesha y Harry Styles”.

Además, aprecian que números rock hayan adquirido cosas del pop, como Villains de Queens of the Stone Age o Concrete and Gold de los Foo Fighters.

Revisa el listado acá:

50.- Code Orange – Forever

49.- Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

48.- Chronixx – Chronology

47.- Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

46.- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

45.- Tracy Bonham – Modern Burdens

44.- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

43.- Ornette Coleman – Celebrate Ornette

42.- Beck – Colors

41.- Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

40.- Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

39.- Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet

38.- Residente – Residente

37.- Liam Gallagher – As You Were y Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?

36.- Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie – Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie

35.- Bob Dylan – Triplicate

34.- Open Mike Eagle – Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

33.- Vijay Iyer Sextet – Far From Over

32.- Robert Plant – Carry Fire

31.- Songhoy Blues – Résistance

30.- Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 1

29.- Jay Som – Everybody Works

28.- Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

27.- Drake – More Life

26.- Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

25.- Paramore – After Laughter

24.- Valerie June – The Order of Time

23.- Jlin – Black Origami

22.- Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love

21.- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

20.- SZA – Ctrl

19.- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

18.- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

17.- Harry Styles – Harry Styles

16.- Margo Price – All American Made

15.- Courtney Barnett y Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

14.- Waxahatchee – Out in the Storm

13.- Randy Newman – Dark Matter

12.- Jay-Z – 4:44

11.- The National – Sleep Well Beast

10.- Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All

9.- Migos – Culture

8.- Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

7.- Taylor Swift – Reputation

6.- Khalid – American Teen

5.- LCD Soundsystem – American Dream

4.- Kesha – Rainbow

3.- U2 – Songs of Experience

(Sale recién el viernes)

2.- Lorde – Melodrama

1.- Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.