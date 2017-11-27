A pocos días de terminar noviembre, Rolling Stone presentó su tradicional lista de los 50 mejores discos del año.
Aquí se pueden encontrar grandes regresos, sorpresivos álbumes debut, otros que consolidan carreras y algunos que ya se mencionan como neoclásicos.
Eso sí, desde aquella publicación señalan que algo quedó al debe: “Parte de lo mejor del rock clásico salió de estrellas pop como Kesha y Harry Styles”.
Además, aprecian que números rock hayan adquirido cosas del pop, como Villains de Queens of the Stone Age o Concrete and Gold de los Foo Fighters.
Revisa el listado acá:
50.- Code Orange – Forever
49.- Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold
48.- Chronixx – Chronology
47.- Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
46.- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
45.- Tracy Bonham – Modern Burdens
44.- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
43.- Ornette Coleman – Celebrate Ornette
42.- Beck – Colors
41.- Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
40.- Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
39.- Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet
38.- Residente – Residente
37.- Liam Gallagher – As You Were y Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?
36.- Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie – Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie
35.- Bob Dylan – Triplicate
34.- Open Mike Eagle – Brick Body Kids Still Daydream
33.- Vijay Iyer Sextet – Far From Over
32.- Robert Plant – Carry Fire
31.- Songhoy Blues – Résistance
30.- Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 1
29.- Jay Som – Everybody Works
28.- Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory
27.- Drake – More Life
26.- Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life
25.- Paramore – After Laughter
24.- Valerie June – The Order of Time
23.- Jlin – Black Origami
22.- Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love
21.- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
20.- SZA – Ctrl
19.- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
18.- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
17.- Harry Styles – Harry Styles
16.- Margo Price – All American Made
15.- Courtney Barnett y Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice
14.- Waxahatchee – Out in the Storm
13.- Randy Newman – Dark Matter
12.- Jay-Z – 4:44
11.- The National – Sleep Well Beast
10.- Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All
9.- Migos – Culture
8.- Queens of the Stone Age – Villains
7.- Taylor Swift – Reputation
6.- Khalid – American Teen
5.- LCD Soundsystem – American Dream
4.- Kesha – Rainbow
3.- U2 – Songs of Experience
(Sale recién el viernes)