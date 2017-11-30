Instagram dio a conocer la fotografía con más “me gusta” del año: Beyoncé embarazada.
Esta ya acumula 11.187.886 “me gusta” -y contando- desde que se publicó el pasado 1 de febrero.
“Me gustaría compartir nuestro amor y felicidad. Hemos sido bendecidos dos veces en total. Estamos increíblemente agradecidos que nuestra familia esté creciendo por dos, y les agradecemos por sus buenos deseos“, dice el texto que acompaña la imagen.
También con 11 millones, en segundo lugar quedó una fotografía del futbolista Cristiano Ronaldo junto a su familia y la recién nacida Alana Martina:
En el tercer puesto quedó Selena Gomez, quien compartió una imagen en el hospital junto a la amiga que le donó un riñon, con 10.3 millones:
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith