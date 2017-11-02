SamuelFuentes

Noel Gallagher llegó al show de Jools Holland para presentar canciones de su próximo disco, Who Built the Moon?, pero fue otro detalle el que se robó la atención.

Durante la presentación, la banda interpretó una nueva canción llamada “She Taught Me How to Fly”, en la que una integrante de la banda toca las tijeras frente al micrófono.

Sí, tijeras.

¿Será parte fundamental de la canción en su versión de estudio? No lo sabemos, pero sí que varios fans del inglés quedaron sorprendidos por esta elección.

Míralo acá:

Eso sí, uno que no perdió el tiempo fue Liam Gallagher, quien nuevamente se burló de su hermano a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Ante la pregunta de si él también tendrá tijeras en su show, el inglés comentó: “Me temo que no, pero tengo a alguien sacándole punta a un lápiz, suena genial con un poco de reverberación en los equipos adecuados”.