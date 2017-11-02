Noel Gallagher llegó al show de Jools Holland para presentar canciones de su próximo disco, Who Built the Moon?, pero fue otro detalle el que se robó la atención.

Durante la presentación, la banda interpretó una nueva canción llamada “She Taught Me How to Fly”, en la que una integrante de la banda toca las tijeras frente al micrófono.

Sí, tijeras.

¿Será parte fundamental de la canción en su versión de estudio? No lo sabemos, pero sí que varios fans del inglés quedaron sorprendidos por esta elección.

Noel Gallagher on Jools Holland and there's some burd playing a pair of scissors 😭😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/TsiR5qmKgI — Liam Kelly (@_Liam_Kelly) October 31, 2017

Noel has fully lost the plot, his latest song contains a lady playing the scissors 😂 pic.twitter.com/OESx12apaj — Charlie Burgess (@burgers_99) October 31, 2017

Why does Noel Gallagher have someone playing the scissors? pic.twitter.com/bdx6LhGlRi — Matt Astbury (@MAstbury7) October 31, 2017

Noel Gallagher having someone in his band "playing" scissors on stage, worst idea on a tv appearance this year? pic.twitter.com/OZBcRxRmrm — Has it Leaked? (@hasitleaked) November 1, 2017

"So what do you think you can bring to Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds?" Bowlcut: "Uhh.. I can play the uh… *looks around* scissors?!" pic.twitter.com/lNVn9pJNaD — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacMacMac) November 2, 2017

Míralo acá:

Eso sí, uno que no perdió el tiempo fue Liam Gallagher, quien nuevamente se burló de su hermano a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Ante la pregunta de si él también tendrá tijeras en su show, el inglés comentó: “Me temo que no, pero tengo a alguien sacándole punta a un lápiz, suena genial con un poco de reverberación en los equipos adecuados”.

Im afraid not but I do have somebody sharpening a pencil it sounds mega with a bit of reverb on it proper out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017

I'm afraid not but I do have somebody sticking stickers in a book sounds mega with a bit of reverb on we'll out there gear — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 1, 2017