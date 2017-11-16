El pop-punk es uno de los géneros que más división ha creado en la música de las últimas décadas.
Los orígenes contestatarios del punk se mezclaron con el pop mainstream, dando paso a una contradicción musical que se convirtió en la favorita de una generación con bandas como Blink-182, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte, Sum-41, Green Day y muchos más.
De todas formas, ni siquiera las bandas dentro de este movimiento estaban de acuerdo con el nombre, como el propio líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong: “Siempre he odiado esa frase. Creo que es una contradicción de términos. Eres punk o no lo eres“.
Más allá de todo eso, Rolling Stone revisó los discos que podrían caer en esa categoría, barriendo un periodo que va desde los 70 hasta los últimos años, eligiendo los que ellos consideran los 50 mejores álbumes del pop-punk.
Revísalos acá:
50. Discount, ‘Half-Fiction’ (1997)
49. RVIVR, ‘RVIVR’ (2010)
48. 5 Seconds of Summer, ‘5 Seconds of Summer’ (2014)
47. Joyce Manor, ‘Never Hungover Again’ (2014)
46. Good Charlotte, ‘Good Charlotte’ (2000)
45. All, ‘Breaking Things’ (1993)
44. The Distillers, ‘Sing Sing Death House’ (2002)
43. The Ataris, ‘Blue Skies, Broken Hearts … Next 12 Exits’ (1999)
42. Lagwagon, ‘Let’s Talk About Feelings’ (1998)
41. The Wonder Years, ‘The Greatest Generation’ (2013)
40. Bouncing Souls, ‘Hopeless Romantic’ (1999)
39. Screeching Weasel, ‘My Brain Hurts’ (1991)
38. Yellowcard, ‘Ocean Avenue’ (2003)
37. The Undertones, ‘The Undertones’ (1979)
36. Saves the Day, ‘Through Being Cool’ (1999)
35. Pennywise, ‘Unknown Road’ (1993)
34. The Ergs!, ‘dorkrockcorkrod’ (2004)
33. Simple Plan, ‘No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls’ (2002)
32. Lifetime, ‘Jersey’s Best Dancers’ (1997)
31. Tsunami Bomb, ‘The Ultimate Escape’ (2002)
30. AFI, ‘The Art of Drowning’ (2000)
29. Green Day, ‘Kerplunk’ (1991)
28. The Damned, ‘Machine Gun Etiquette’ (1979)
27. MxPx, ‘Life in General’ (1996)
26. The Jam, ‘Snap!’ (1983)
25. Jimmy Eat World, ‘Bleed American’ (2001)
24. Stiff Little Fingers, ‘Inflammable Material’ (1979)
23. Alkaline Trio, ‘From Here To Infirmary’ (2001)
22. The Rezillos, ‘Can’t Stand the Rezillos’ (1978)
21. Operation Ivy, ‘Operation Ivy’ (1991)
20. All Time Low, ‘So Wrong, It’s Right’ (2007)
19. Good Charlotte, ‘The Young and the Hopeless’ (2002)
18. Bad Religion, ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ (1994)
17. Rancid, ‘…And Out Come the Wolves’ (1995)
16. Green Day, ‘American Idiot’ (2004)
15. Sum-41, ‘All Killer No Filler’ (2001)
14. New Found Glory, ‘New Found Glory’ (2000)
13. The Offspring, ‘Smash’ (1994)
12. Jawbreaker, ’24 Hour Revenge Therapy’ (1994)
11. NOFX, ‘Punk in Drublic’ (1994)
10. Misfits, ‘Walk Among Us’ (1982)
9. Paramore, ‘Riot!’ (2007)
8. Blink-182, ‘Dude Ranch’ (1997)
7. Generation X, ‘Generation X’ (1978)
6. Buzzcocks, ‘Singles Going Steady’ (1979)
5. Fall Out Boy, ‘Take This to Your Grave’ (2003)
4. Descendents, ‘Milo Goes to College’ (1982)
3. The Ramones, ‘Rocket to Russia’ (1977)
2. Blink-182, ‘Enema of the State’ (1999)
1. Green Day, ‘Dookie’ (1994)