Sam Smith llegó a los estudios de BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge para hacer un set especial que contó con canciones de George Michael y Alicia Keys.

En el caso del inglés eligió “Father Figure”, con una parte de “Faith” y de la norteamericana “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart”, junto a sus singles “Too Good At Goodbyes”, “Stay With Me” y más.

This is already SO stunning 💫@SamSmithWorld kicks off his #R1LiveLoungeMonth performance with Lay Me Down 😍 pic.twitter.com/mDzjinwud7 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 29, 2017

THAT VOICE 😍@SamSmithWorld has the crowd singing every word to I'm Not The Only One ✨#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/kdqmyoCqD2 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 29, 2017

¿Quieres ver la presentación completa? Entra aquí.