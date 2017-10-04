SamuelFuentes

Sam Smith llegó a los estudios de BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge para hacer un set especial que contó con canciones de George Michael y Alicia Keys.

En el caso del inglés eligió “Father Figure”, con una parte de “Faith” y de la norteamericana “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart”, junto a sus singles “Too Good At Goodbyes”, “Stay With Me” y más.

¿Quieres ver la presentación completa? Entra aquí.