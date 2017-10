#RPUK 450 (111017)

DEPECHE MODE – IT’S NO GOOD PORTISHEAD – ALL MINE MASSIVE ATTACK – TEARDROP ALEX TURNER – HIDING TONIGHT THE SMITHS – PLEASE, PLEASE LET ME GET WHAT I WANT BLUR – TO THE END GEORGE MICHAEL – FATHER FIGURE MUSE – FEELING GOOD ARCTIC MONKEYS – 505 SUEDE – EVERYTHING WILL FLOW THE CURE…