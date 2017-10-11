Cara Delevingne ocupó su cuenta en Instagram para compartir su propio relato de su experiencia con Harvey Weinstein, productor cinematográfico de Hollywood del que se conocieron múltiples casos de abuso y acoso sexual, además de abuso de poder.
Lo primero que comentó es que su acercamiento inicial fue a través de una llamada teléfonica: “Me preguntó si había dormido con alguna mujer con las que había sido vista en los medios. Fue una llamada muy incómoda y rara”.
Luego añadió que no contestó a sus preguntas y se apresuró por colgar, pero que antes de hacerlo “él me dijo que si yo era gay o decidía estar con una mujer en público, nunca obtendría el rol de una mujer heterosexual ni que sería una actriz en Hollywood“.
El segundo de estos episodios tuvo lugar algunos años después. en una entrevista con él y un director para discutir una película. Luego de esta reunión, Weinstein empezó a hablar sobre todas las mujeres con las que había dormido y sobre como esto había ayudado en sus carreras.
“Luego me invitó a su habitación. Rápidamente decliné y le pregunté a su asistente si mi auto estaba afuera. Ella me dijo que no lo estaba y que demoraría un poco, por lo que debería ir a su habitación. En ese momento me sentí débil y asustada, pero no quería actuar de esa forma esperando estar equivocada sobre la situación”, agregó.
Al llegar a este lugar, Delevingne se encontró con la presencia de otra mujer, la que inicialmente la llevó a sentirse más tranquila, pero no por mucho: “Él nos preguntó si nos podíamos besar y ella comenzó a avanzar hacia su dirección. Le pregunté si sabía que podía cantar y comencé a hacerlo. Pensé que mejoraría la situación, más profesional, como una audición. Estaba muy nerviosa”.
Luego logró huir, pero no quiso hablar para no hacerle daño a su familia: “Me sentía culpable como si hubiese hecho algo malo. También estaba aterrorizada de que este tipo de cosas le pasaran a muchas mujeres más y que ninguna hablara solo por miedo. Quería que las mujeres y niñas supieras que ser acosadas, abusadas o violadas NUNCA es su culpa y no hablar de ello solo causará más daño que hablar con la verdad“.
“Esto es solo el comienzo. En cada industria, y especialmente en Hollywood, los hombres abusan de su poder usando el miedo y saliendo limpios de todo. Esto debe parar. Entre más hablemos de eso, menos poder tendrán. Los llamo a hablar y a la gente que defiende a estos hombres, ustedes son parte del problema”, concluyó.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this….i actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak….this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem