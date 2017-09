#RPUK 447 (200917)

THE FIXX – ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN – THE TWO OF US LIAM GALLAGHER – FOR WHAT IT’S WORTH FLY WITH VAMPIRES – WHISPERS CIRCA WAVES – YOUNG CHASERS ARCTIC MONKEYS – DON’T SIT DOWN ‘CAUSE I MOVED YOUR CHAIR MILBURN – NOTHING FOR YOU BLOSSOMS – CUT ME…