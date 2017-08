#RPUK 444+ Ganadores Concurso TOM CHAPLIN

PRIMAL SCREAM + HAIM – 100% OR NOTHING FICKLE FRIENDS – FOR YOU EVERYTHING EVERYTHING – CAN’T DO DAUGHTER – BURN IT DOWN THE JAPANESE HOUSE – LETTER BY THE WATER DAMON ALBARN – HEAVY SEAS OF LOVE WOLF ALICE – DON’T DELETE THE KISSES NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS – THE MEXICAN GEORGE EZRA…