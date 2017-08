#RPUK 442 Live Music

THE CURE – IN BETWEEN DAYS NEW ORDER – BIZARRE LOVE TRIANGLE THE SMITHS – HOW SOON IS NOW? THE XX – CRYSTALISED DEPECHE MODE – IN YOUR ROOM RADIOHEAD – TRUE LOVE WAITS KULA SHAKER – GOVINDA ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN – LIPS LIKE SUGAR ARCTIC MONKEYS – THE VIEW FROM THE AFTERNOON THE…