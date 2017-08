like Tweet tweet &description=Revisa el video de “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution” de Father John Misty" data-pin-color="red"> pin it

Revisa el video de “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution” de Father John Misty

Father John Misty lanzó el video en stop-motion de “Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution”, parte de su disco Pure Comedy. Revísalo acá: