Over 2000 fans gathered at Grand Park to mourn the loss of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. His voice got me through my toughest days. Tonight we sang to him. "And the SHADOW OF THE DAY will embrace the world in grey and the sun will set for you." #ripchester #LParmy #linkinpark #lp

Aug 7, 2017