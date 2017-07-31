Los covers son una buena forma de homenajear a una banda o artista que te influenció, que te ayudó o que significó algo importante dentro de tu vida.
Muchas veces, estas nuevas versiones igualan e incluso superan a las originales.
Esto fue tomado por el sitio web Diffuser, quienes eligieron los 10 covers que superaron a las canciones originales:
10.- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Higher Ground” (Original de Stevie Wonder)
9.- The White Stripes – “Jolene” (Original de Dolly Parton)
8.- Frente – “Bizarre Love Triangle” (Original de New Order)
7.- The Ramones – “California Sun” (Original de Joe Jones)
6.- Jane’s Addiction – “Rock & Roll” (Original de The Velvet Underground)
5.- The Clash – “I Fought the Law” (Original de The Bobby Fuller Four)
4.- Dave Grohl – “With Arms Wide Open” (Original de Creed)
3.- Jeff Buckley – “Hallelujah” (Original de Leonard Cohen)
2.- Nirvana – “Love Buzz” (Original de Shocking Blue)
1.- Johnny Cash – “Hurt” (Original de Nine Inch Nails)