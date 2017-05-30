El Festival Glatonbury, que se dearrollará entre el 21 y el 25 de junio en Pilton, Reino Unido, reveló su line-up final, agregando a cerca de 1000 músicos y artistas de diferentes disciplinas.

Anteriormente ya se había dado a conocer que los headliners serían Radiohead, Foo Fighters y Ed Sheeran, contando además con The National, Lorde, The xx, Phoenix, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, HAIM, alt-J, Warpaint, Ride y muuuuuuuuchos más.

Ahora, a estos nombres se han sumado otro: Liam Gallagher, Fatboy Slim, Charli xx, The Thurston Moore Group, Dropkick Murphys, Billy Bragg, The Pretenders, Dr. Dog, Jon Hopkins, Hamilton Leithauser, Hercules & Love Affair Soundsystem, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mike Skinner (antes conocido como The Streets), Whitney, Maggie Rogers, Mura Masa, Toddla T, The Veils, Factory Floor, Jagwar Ma, Lissie, Mykki Blanco, Sad13, Fujiya & Miyagi, Jesca Hoop, Justin Townes Earle y Margo Price.

Revisa el poster final del evento.