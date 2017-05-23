Roger Moore, el tercer James Bond detrás de Sean Connery y George Lazenby, falleció a los 89 años de edad.

Según reveló una declaración entregada por sus hijos, Moore dejó de existir este martes en Suiza debido a una “breve pero dura batalla contra el cáncer”.

Moore tiene el récord -compartido con Connery- por haber protagonizado siete películas de James Bond, la mayor cantidad de todos los actores que han interpretado al agente secreto.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg

— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) 23 de mayo de 2017