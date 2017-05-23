SamuelFuentes

Roger Moore, el tercer James Bond detrás de Sean Connery y George Lazenby, falleció a los 89 años de edad.

Según reveló una declaración entregada por sus hijos, Moore dejó de existir este martes en Suiza debido a una “breve pero dura batalla contra el cáncer”.

Moore tiene el récord -compartido con Connery- por haber protagonizado siete películas de James Bond, la mayor cantidad de todos los actores que han interpretado al agente secreto.