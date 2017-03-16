The xx terminó su residencia en Londres llamada Night + Day invitando a una gran cantante el escenario para interpretar “You Got The Love”: Florence Welch, de Florence + the Machine. Revisa el registro acá.
Gran sorpresa: The xx sumó a Florence Welch para interpretar “You Got The Love” en Londres
