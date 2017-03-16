like Tweet tweet &description=Gran sorpresa: The xx sumó a Florence Welch para interpretar “You Got The Love” en Londres" data-pin-color="red"> pin it

Gran sorpresa: The xx sumó a Florence Welch para interpretar “You Got The Love” en Londres

The xx terminó su residencia en Londres llamada Night + Day invitando a una gran cantante el escenario para interpretar “You Got The Love”: Florence Welch, de Florence + the Machine. Revisa el registro acá.