La multefacética Lena Dunham prepara por estos días el estreno de la última temporada de Girls, serie que la lanzó a la fama y le dio la tribuna suficiente para que sus otros proyectos y activismos se lucieran.
En ese contexto, la artista levanta “Women of the Hour”, el podcast donde se dijo una frase que tiene dividido a su público.
Dunham contó en el programa que había visitado una ONG pro-aborto, donde le pidieron si podía ayudar a animar a las mujeres a contar sus experiencias en el tema, aunque a ella nunca le hubiese ocurrido. “Incluso a mí, una mujer que se preocupa tanto por el derecho de las mujeres a elegir, me pareció que era importante que la gente supiera que yo no estaba en ese club”, aseguró. “Estoy muy orgullosa de la valentía y el auto-conocimiento de estas mujeres y fue un momento muy importante para mí cuando me di cuenta de que había internalizado cómo la sociedad influía en nosotras y tuve que tirarlo todo por la borda”, dijo la intérprete de Hanna en la serie de HBO antes de decir la frase que le ha valido todo tipo de críticas: “Ahora puedo decir que nunca he abortado, pero que me habría gustado hacerlo”.
Después de eso no le quedó otra que explicar sus dichos en redes sociales. ¿Cómo lo hizo? subiendo una foto con la palabra “choice” (elección), junto a un mensaje que decía que todo era una “broma desagradable”. “Nunca, jamás trivializaría intencionalmente el reto emocional y físico que significa terminar con un embarazo. Mi único objetivo era aumentar la concienciación con esta causa y disminuir el estigma que se cierne sobre las mujeres que abortan”, afirmó.
Encuentra el mensaje completo aquí:
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don’t choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I’m so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of “delusional girl” persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that’s what my TV show is too) and it didn’t translate. That’s my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don’t convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.