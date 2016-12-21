La multefacética Lena Dunham prepara por estos días el estreno de la última temporada de Girls, serie que la lanzó a la fama y le dio la tribuna suficiente para que sus otros proyectos y activismos se lucieran.

En ese contexto, la artista levanta “Women of the Hour”, el podcast donde se dijo una frase que tiene dividido a su público.

Dunham contó en el programa que había visitado una ONG pro-aborto, donde le pidieron si podía ayudar a animar a las mujeres a contar sus experiencias en el tema, aunque a ella nunca le hubiese ocurrido. “Incluso a mí, una mujer que se preocupa tanto por el derecho de las mujeres a elegir, me pareció que era importante que la gente supiera que yo no estaba en ese club”, aseguró. “Estoy muy orgullosa de la valentía y el auto-conocimiento de estas mujeres y fue un momento muy importante para mí cuando me di cuenta de que había internalizado cómo la sociedad influía en nosotras y tuve que tirarlo todo por la borda”, dijo la intérprete de Hanna en la serie de HBO antes de decir la frase que le ha valido todo tipo de críticas: “Ahora puedo decir que nunca he abortado, pero que me habría gustado hacerlo”.

Después de eso no le quedó otra que explicar sus dichos en redes sociales. ¿Cómo lo hizo? subiendo una foto con la palabra “choice” (elección), junto a un mensaje que decía que todo era una “broma desagradable”. “Nunca, jamás trivializaría intencionalmente el reto emocional y físico que significa terminar con un embarazo. Mi único objetivo era aumentar la concienciación con esta causa y disminuir el estigma que se cierne sobre las mujeres que abortan”, afirmó.

Encuentra el mensaje completo aquí: